A MODERATELY explosive eruption occurred in the Kanlaon Volcano early Tuesday morning, emitting an ash column as high as 4,500 meters, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In a bulletin, the local seismology agency said the eruption, which released a grayish voluminous plume, occurred at 2:55 a.m. The eruption lasted for five minutes.

“Incandescent pyroclastic density currents or PDCs descended the southern slopes within approximately 2 kilometers of the crater based on visual and thermal camera monitoring,” the agency said.

It added that large ballistic fragments were observed a few hundred meters from the crater, which also caused burning in the vegetation near the summit.

Phivolcs said that thin ashfall was reported in the following localities of Negros Occidental: La Carlota City, Bago City, and La Castellana.

Audible rumbling sounds of the eruption were also reported over parts of Canlaon City in Negros Oriental, and La Castellana.

Alert Level 3, or a high level of volcanic unrest, remains in effect over Mount Kanlaon, Phivolcs said. This means there is an increased risk of lava flows and the potential for a hazardous eruption within weeks.

The agency also warned there are increased chances of “short-lived moderately explosive eruptions” that could be life-threatening.

It also recommended that communities within the summit crater’s 6-kilometer radius should remain evacuated amid the danger of PDCs, ballistic projectiles, ashfall, rockfall, and other related hazards.

“Local government units must continue to prepare their communities within the PDC hazard zone for subsequent evacuation in case unrest further escalates and hazardous worst-case explosive eruption becomes imminent,” it added.

Phivolcs also warned against potential syn-eruption lahars and sediment-laden streamflow should intense rains occur.

“Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft,” it added.

Mount Kanlaon, an active volcano straddling the Southeast Asian country’s central provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, is one of two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines. — Adrian H. Halili