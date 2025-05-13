By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

SENATORIAL candidates backed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. fell short in the midterm polls after failing to secure an overwhelming majority, with only six of ten bets making it in the unofficial winning circle.

Partial and unofficial results flashed on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) website on Tuesday showed that out of the admin-endorsed candidates, only Party-list Rep. Erwin T. Tulfo sits comfortably within the top six. This is contrary to survey results ahead of the May 12 elections.

Candidates backed by Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, in contrast, fared better than expected, with the top bet Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go. In the top six, three were under the Duterte banner, including Senator Ronald M. dela Rosa (3rd) and Rodante D. Marcoleta (6th).

Opposition candidates former Senators Paolo Benigno “Bam” A. Aquino IV and Francis Pancratius “Kiko” N. Pangilinan placed at second and fifth, respectively, despite being on the tail end of the ‘magic 12’ based on earlier election surveys.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Marcos said that while candidates under the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas banner did not win every seat, their “work and mission continue.”

He noted elected leaders will “listen and act on inflation, on jobs, on corruption, and on the everyday burdens they carry.”

“To the newly elected, regardless of party or coalition, I extend my hand. Let us move forward together—with open minds and a common purpose,” he added.

Other admin bets who fared well in the midterm polls were former Senators Panfilo M. Lacson and Vicente C. Sotto III, Pilar Juliana S. Cayetano, Las Piñas Rep. Camille A. Villar-Genuino, and Manuel M. Lapid.

Ms. Villar and presidential sister Senator Ma. Imelda Josefa Remedios “Imee” R. Marcos, who were both endorsed by Ms. Duterte at the last minute, have so far secured winning seats, albeit at the tail end of the top 12.

Stratbase President Victor Andres C. Mahit linked the “surprising” electoral resurgence of Mr. Aquino and Mr. Pangilinan to their independent stance from the Philippines’ leading political factions.

“Running outside the shadows of the polarized Marcos and Duterte factions, they became symbols of principled, reformist alternatives,” he said in a statement.

Two of the Philippines’ most influential families has been embroiled in a deepening political feud, following the verbal exchange between the Marcos and Duterte clans. Their alliance formed in 2022, had eroded last year as the government started investigating the confidential fund of then Education Secretary and Vice-President Duterte.

Mr. Manhit added that the “surprising performance” of the opposition bets had defied pre-election surveys, as Filipinos seek more accountability and reform from its leaders.

“Their impressive return to the political stage defied early pre-election surveys, and their resurgence carries a powerful message from the Filipino people — a renewed demand for accountability, human rights, and reform-oriented leadership,” he said.

He added that Mr. Aquino and Mr. Pangilinan’s promotion of transparency, good governance, and social justice had offered voters clear platforms that “addressed the pressing needs of the electorate.”

Mr. Manhit also attributed the performance of the candidates to a surge in the support from younger voters.

Comelec data showed that millennials and Gen Z made up about 60.5%, or 41.41 million, of the total 68.4 million registered voters for the 2025 midterm polls.

He added that the performance of former Senators Lacson and Sotto and Rep. Tulfo, allegedly known for their stance against “corruption and inefficiency,” had also performed well in the poll. -— with Adrian H. Halili

He said their performance echoed the voter’s need for accountability and “the electorate’s hunger for public servants who will clean up the system,”

Comelec began canvassing votes for the 2025 midterm elections on Tuesday morning, with officials targeting to proclaim the 12 winning senators by Saturday, May 17.

The National Board of Canvassers, composed of Comelec commissioners, convened at the Manila Hotel around 10:30 a.m. to start tallying certificates of canvass from overseas posts and local absentee voters.

Accredited representatives of senatorial candidates and party-list groups were present to observe the process.

The canvassing marks a crucial step in finalizing the results of the midterm polls, which will determine the composition of the Senate and the allocation of seats for party-list groups in the House of Representatives.

The midterm elections have become a battleground for two of the nation’s most influential political dynasties, the Marcoses and the Dutertes, whose once-solid alliance turned into a bitter feud last year.

PARTY-LIST WINNERS

Moreover, Progressive group Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party secured the highest votes in the party-list race, garnering over 2.7 million votes. It is poised to win three seats in the House of Representatives, led by human rights lawyer Jose Manuel Tadeo “Chel” I. Diokno.

Trailing behind is Duterte Youth, with over 2.2 million votes, while Tingog party-list comes in at third, with over 1.7 million votes. The presidential cousin and Romualdez-led group is also poised to get at least two seats.

In fourth is the 4Ps Party-list, with over 1.4 million votes, followed by the Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support Party-list (ACT-CIS).

Party-list groups that garner at least 2% of the total party-list votes are guaranteed one seat in the House, with the top-performing group eligible for up to three seats.

However, the Comelec may allocate seats to groups that fall below the 2% threshold to meet the constitutional requirement that party-list representatives comprise 20% of the lower chamber.

LOCAL ELECTIONS

In the local scene, Hague-bound former President Rodrigo R. Duterte secured, once again, Davao City mayoralty.

Before becoming president in 2016, he was Davao City’s mayor from 2001 to 2016 and from 1988 to 1998. He also served as a congressman for one term, from 1998 to 2001.

While detained under the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, Mr. Duterte’s son and vice mayor, Sebastian Z. Duterte, will sit on his behalf.

In Naga City, Camarines Sur, former Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo won a landslide victory for the mayoral position, a post her late husband held.

In the Philippines’ capital city of Manila, Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso won the mayoral seat after a failed attempt in the 2022 presidential race.

The country’s largest and richest city, Quezon City, once again elected Mayor Maria Josefina Tanya “Joy” G. Belmonte-Alimurung for her third and final term. She was declared the winner by Comelec on Tuesday morning.

Former Senator Maria Lourdes “Nancy” S. Binay-Angeles also won as Makati City mayor, running opposed her brother-in-law.

She will succeed her younger sister, Mar-len Abigail “Abby” S. Binay-Campos, who lost as a first-time senatorial bet under the administration’s flag.

Victor Ma. Regis “Vico” N. Sotto also won his third and final term as Pasig City mayor. He was proclaimed winner on Tuesday morning, with over 280,000 votes.

Outside the capital, the wealthiest city is Baguio, where incumbent Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong secured a third and final term in office. — with Adrian H. Halili