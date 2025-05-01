MOST Filipinos support projects that address climate change and methane emissions as more Filipinos feel their impact on their personal lives, a study showed.

In a poll commissioned by Global Methane Hub, 93% of Filipinos expressed total support for actions that minimize the impacts of climate change and 86% for minimizing harmful methane emissions.

According to the survey, almost all of the 600 Filipino respondents said that they believe in climate change, with 83% of them believing that human actions are to blame.

They also reported feeling the greatest impacts of climate change, with nearly seven out of 10 saying they felt strong or extreme climate impacts.

“Communities that are feeling the most heat — literally — are also the most vocal in calling for climate action,” said Marcelo Mena, chief executive officer of the Global Methane Hub.

“Cutting methane is one of the fastest ways to bring temperatures down, and people know it. It’s not just science—it’s a direct response to what they’re experiencing on the ground,” he added.

Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) Asia Pacific Regional Organics Campaigner Shibu Nair said that the Philippines generates about 60,640 tons of waste per day, of which 52% is organic.

“There is a great potential for organic waste reduction in the country. The survey result brings in more attention to Zero Waste Cities programs, which reduce organic waste methane through source segregation and decentralized recovery through composting,” he said.

“We recognize the importance of local governments that implement programs to enable organic waste methane reduction. GAIA is facilitating the Cities Methane Pledge to encourage local governments to commit to contribute to the goal of 70% reduction of methane by 2030,” he added.

Meanwhile, the survey also showed that Filipinos expressed enthusiasm for targeted policies such as actions that will minimize methane emissions from the energy, agricultural, and waste management sectors.

“When Filipinos were asked about their biggest environmental concerns, climate change topped the list with 74% saying they were very concerned, exceeding even hurricanes and typhoons,” Global Methane Hub said.

“This places the Philippines second only to Colombia (75%) in the countries surveyed when it comes to expressing similar levels of concern, and it aligns with the broad constituencies of support for action on methane pollution,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile