HOUSE Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Thursday met with more than 100 lawmakers of the House of Representatives, urging them to intensify grassroots campaigning for the administration’s Senate slate as the midterm vote nears.

Mr. Romualdez met with congressmen across party lines alongside his deputy speakers at Malacañang, where he urged lawmakers to campaign for the Senate candidates backed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

“Your endorsement carries weight,” he said in a statement. “You are trusted voices in your districts. The people listen to you, and now is the time to speak with clarity and conviction in favor of the Alyansa team.”

Mr. Romualdez, who also leads the Philippines’ dominant political party Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), previously urged its support for the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas (Alliance for a New Philippines) in pursuit of a decisive victory.

Shortly after his meeting with Lakas-CMD, the Speaker also met with a coalition of more than 50 party-list groups, rallying them behind the alliance.

“We need to put extra effort into our Alyansa candidates. As I’ve said in many of our gatherings, we must vote straight Alyansa. We have to go that extra mile for them, and that’s why we’re here,” he said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio