PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will order an investigation into the Villar-owned PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. for alleged poor services and high cost, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.

“The people’s need for a clean and adequate water supply should not merely be treated as a business opportunity — it must be addressed with concern for the needs of the citizens. The President will order an investigation into this matter,” Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Clarissa A. Castro said in Filipino at a news briefing.

When asked if this would affect the President’s confidence in admin-backed senatorial candidate Camille A. Villar, she said it would depend on how Ms. Villar would perform. She is eyeing replacing her mother, Cynthia, as a senator.

“If we have this trust in her, well, we have to give to her, but she should prove that she can perform as a leader,” Ms. Castro said.

“With this issue regarding PrimeWater, if there’s a need for them to resolve the issues raised by the consumers, I think we should… take immediate action on that,” she added.

Head of public relations at Prime Asset Ventures, Inc., Mavic Chavez Ching, said in a Viber message the company has yet to issue an official statement.

PrimeWater is a subsidiary of Prime Asset Ventures, Inc.

The private company oversees and operates water services for over 500,000 households across more than 100 districts nationwide. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana