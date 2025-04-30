A PHILIPPINE SENATOR on Wednesday said the Makati-based marketing firm allegedly involved in spreading pro-Beijing narratives and interference in the upcoming election could be charged with treason and cybercrime laws.

In a livestreamed forum on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Francis N. Tolentino said that the company could potentially be charged with “treason.”

“There are some cybercrime laws that could also be invoked. Before cases are filed, let’s wait for them to explain their side first, that’s due process,” Mr. Tolentino added.

Last week, the senator presented evidence during a senate committee hearing that Beijing had contracted a local marketing firm to provide “keyboard warriors” in influencing public opinion.

This came after the National Security Council said that there were “indications” of a Chinese disinformation campaign in the Philippines to disrupt the elections.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila has since denied these claims.

Separately, Mr. Tolentino filed Senate Resolution no. 1347, urging the Senate to “strongly” condemn China’s “provocative and illegal actions” over Sandy Cay and other maritime features in the South China Sea.

Chinese state media last week reported that the Chinese Coast Guard had asserted sovereignty over the Sandy Cay — a small coral reef west of Thitu Island (Pag-asa Island). — Adrian H. Halili