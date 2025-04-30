NEXT Generation Advanced 911 (NGA 911) Philippines, which provides cloud-based emergency response technology, said it is looking to expand to 12 local government units (LGUs) amid the country’s increasing vulnerability to disasters.

“It goes without saying that our dream is to make the service available for all of the local government units. We need the help not only of the National Government but also, that the local chief executives to prioritize this,” Robert Llaguno, country manager at NGA 911 Philippines, told BusinessWorld in an interview.

“It is still a struggle to educate them on what our technology can bring. Not everybody is within the same tech age, and priorities are different.”

About two to three LGUs or municipalities in Luzon have shown interest in adopting NGA 911’s upgraded emergency response system, Mr. Llaguno said, while three to four are in the Bicol region and Visayas, while the rest are in Mindanao.

The next-generation 911 emergency response system is a fully digital and IP (internet protocol) address-based response system provided by NGA 911 Philippines, a subsidiary of American cloud-based emergency telecommunications solutions provider NGA 911 LLC.

It replaces traditional 911 infrastructure and expands communication options beyond voice calls to speed up local authorities’ emergency response.

The cloud-based technology features advanced data dashboards, and an automated incident ticketing system designed to streamline workflows and reduce errors.

According to Mr. Llaguno, the demand for an advanced emergency response system has increased due to the effects of super typhoon Odette in 2021 and severe tropical storm Kristine in 2024.

The Philippines has maintained its top spot in the 2024 World Risk Index since 2009 as it continues to face severe natural calamities. This has called on the need to adopt more stringent disaster response systems.

However, Mr. Llaguno noted that a key challenge in the widespread adoption of an upgraded emergency response system would be the change in governments, especially after the midterm polls coming up.

LGUs that have upgraded to NGA 911 Philippines’ solutions include Morong, Rizal; Alaminos City, Pangasinan; Cebu City, Cagayan De Oro City, and Mambajao, Camiguin, and Tagbilaran, Bohol.

The Philippine National Police has also adopted the NGA 911 emergency response system, which has allowed them to respond to emergency calls within three to five minutes.

“There are more enhancements to look forward to in the coming months,” Mr. Llaguno said. “Caller location tracking, the ability to send photos and videos through the system, integration with CCTV networks, and auto transcription that converts live or recorded audio into text are improvements that will provide useful data to boost public safety.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz