PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., said on Tuesday that Light Rail Transit (LRT)-1, LRT-2, and Manila Metro Rail Transit System (MRT)-3 will offer free rides from April 30 to May 3, in light of the Labor Day.

The train rides will be free throughout the operating times of the three train lines.

“I have ordered the implementation of a small tribute to our workers — as part of the Labor Day celebration, rides on MRT-3, LRT-1, and LRT-2 will be free,” Mr. Marcos said in Filipino in a video message.

For weekdays, MRT-3’s last train leaves at 10:30 p.m. (North Avenue) and at 11:09 p.m. (Taft Avenue). On the weekends, it closes an hour earlier.

For LRT-1, the last train during the weekdays is at 10:30 p.m. (Dr. Santos) and 10:45 p.m. (Fernando Poe Jr.), and an hour earlier for weekends, while LRT-2’s last train leaves at 9 p.m. (Antipolo) and 9:30 p.m. (Recto). — Chloe Mari A. Hufana