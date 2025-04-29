SENATOR and Presidential sister Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos on Tuesday claimed that the government is covering up details on the arrest of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

“There is a coordinated attempt to cover-up the details and motives behind the arrest of (Mr. Duterte),” Ms. Marcos said in a news briefing, where she presented the findings of her senate committee hearing.

Local police arrested Mr. Duterte on March 11, upon his arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, acting on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). He was flown to the Netherlands hours later.

She added that the arrest and transport of Mr. Duterte by the ICC was politically motivated.

“There is a clear pattern where major political incidents precede significant statements and actions of the administration relative to the ICC,” she said.

Additionally, Ms. Marcos called in the Office of the Ombudsman to file criminal and administrative charges against officials involved in the arrest of Mr. Duterte.

She added the officials are liable for graft, grave misconduct, usurpation of judicial functions, and arbitrary detention, among others. — Adrian H. Halili