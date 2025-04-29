THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it had completed the excavation works for the 2.3-kilometer twin tube tunnel segment of the Davao City Bypass project.

“This tunnel is both a literal and symbolic passage toward a brighter future. It reflects our shared vision of infrastructure that fosters sustainability, economic growth, and strengthened bilateral ties with Japan,” DPWH Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said.

The 2.3-kilometer road is part of the Contract Package (CP) I-1, which has an estimated cost of P13.3 billion, according to the DPWH website.

The agency said it has completed the tunnel excavation works for the two lanes northbound tube of the project.

This 2.3-kilometer twin tube tunnel is part of the Davao City Bypass project, which is targeted for completion and operations by 2028.

The Davao Bypass project aims to help decongest Davao City roads by offering an alternative route. The project runs through the mountains and connects Davao City via the tunnel and Panabo City via Davao del Norte.

The 45.6-kilometer bypass road in Davao region has an overall cost of P70.82 billion. It is being financed through a combination of loan agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency and government funds.

Mr. Sadain said the Davao City Bypass Project will be implemented through six contract packages; of which five are currently under construction while the procurement for the final package is targeted in the third quarter of the year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose