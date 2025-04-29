THE Ombudsman dismissed the Albay provincial governor for grave misconduct for receiving protection money from “jueteng” operators, a type of gambling in the Philippines.

The decision dated Jan. 28, 2025, publicized on Tuesday, ordered the dismissal of an Albay governor for allegedly accepting P60,000 as “weekly protection money” from November 2020 to January 2021.

The case originated from a complaint filed in February 2024 by a self-confessed coordinator for jueteng financiers, also known as “bangkero.”

“This Office finds that respondent had been animated by a corrupt motive to benefit from illegal gambling,” the ruling read.

“His corrupt actions were willful and done with discernment. Corruption is present when an official uses their position to gain a benefit for themselves or someone else, contrary to the duties or rights of others.”

Charges of dishonesty and neglect of duty against the governor were dismissed due to insufficient evidence. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana