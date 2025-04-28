THE Philippines and New Zealand (NZ) are set to sign a status of visiting forces agreement this week, which will allow their militaries to set foot in each other’s territories, according to the Philippine Defense department, amid concerns about China’s increased assertiveness in the region.

Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. and Defense Minister Judith Anne Collins would sign the military pact in Manila on Wednesday and reaffirm their commitment to advance Philippine-New Zealand relations, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

Ms. Collins traveled to the Philippines on Monday and will meet with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Mr. Teodoro during her visit, according to a statement posted on the New Zealand government’s website.

“It formally sets the legal framework for engagement between our respective militaries, better facilitating ongoing cooperation, activities and exercises in each of our territories,” she said.

“We are committed to reinvigorating our security relationships, to playing our part and working with regional partners such as the Philippines to uphold the international rules-based order,” she added.

The Philippines and New Zealand finalized the military agreement in February and aimed to sign the deal by the second quarter of this year.

The 1987 Philippine Constitution prohibits foreign militaries from establishing bases and entering the country without the approval of the Senate.

The Philippines, already bound by military agreements with the US and Australia, is pursuing closer security ties with allies amid tensions with China over disputed features in the South China Sea.

Philippine and Chinese forces have repeatedly sparred over competing claims in the sea, with tensions flaring around disputed maritime features such as the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal.

Beijing has sought to expand its influence and project naval power beyond its region, with China’s navy making an unannounced voyage around Australia from February to March and conducting live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea — over 8,000 kilometers away from Hainan Island, China’s nearest major landmass — separating Australia and New Zealand. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio