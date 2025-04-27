LOPEZ-LED First Balfour, Inc. has partnered with Japan-based JFE Engineering Corp. to construct the P7.7-billion Metro Manila Priority Bridges Seismic Improvement Project (MMPBSIP).

In a media release on Sunday, engineering and construction firm First Balfour, a subsidiary of First Philippine Holdings Corp. (FPH), said it had signed a contract with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to form a joint venture (JV) company — JFE Engineering-First Balfour Joint Venture (JFE-FB JV).

It is expecting to receive the notice to proceed for the project within the coming weeks, First Balfour said.

MMPBSIP, which will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, targets to strengthen the Lambingan Bridge along New Panaderos Street in Santa Ana, Manila, and the Guadalupe Bridge along the Epifanio delos Santos Avenue in Makati City to withstand earthquakes.

Under this partnership, the two companies will demolish the existing concrete Lambingan Bridge and construct a new arch-type and stronger steel bridge over the same site.

The JV is also set to replace with steel box girders the concrete outer spans of Guadalupe bridge.

JFE Engineering focuses in developing large infrastructure projects like power generation plants, water and sewerage plants, pipelines, and industrial machineries aside from bridges and steel structures; while First Balfour is also behind some of the Philippine’ critical infrastructure projects like Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, 150-megawatt Burgos Wind farm; and the two contract packages for the North-South Commuter Railway. — Ashley Erika O. Jose