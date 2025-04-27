SECURITY BANK Corp. has partnered with Solenergy Systems Inc. to launch solar rooftop solutions and sustainable energy options for businesses.

“We aim to provide businesses with affordable access to clean energy, reduce operational cost, and support the Philippines’ efforts to build a greener, more sustainable future,” Security Bank Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Sustainability Committee Chairman Eduardo M. Obles said in a statement on Sunday.

Under the partnership, Solenergy will supply solar photovoltaic (PV) systems aimed at helping businesses reduce carbon footprint, lower energy costs, and support the government’s renewable energy goals.

Solenergy will also provide solutions such as installation and maintenance.

Security Bank said its offerings under the partnership will be tailored to the needs of businesses to further the adoption of solar energy and other green technologies.

Security Bank’s attributable net income rose by 23.4% to an all-time high of P11.24 billion in 2024, driven by record revenues. In the fourth quarter alone, the bank booked a net income of P2.8 billion, up 81% year on year. — Aaron Michael C. Sy