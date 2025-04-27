BINGOPLUS Foundation has received a P150-million grant from Tanco-led parent company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. to scale up its community programs nationwide.

The P150-million grant allows the foundation to widen its reach and deepen engagements across the country, especially through its Make-A-Wish project, BingoPlus Foundation said in an e-mail statement last week.

BingoPlus received the grant during the BingoPlus Night event in Pasay City on March 27.

“Through this investment, we look forward to enabling more strategic collaborations and more meaningful outcomes,” BingoPlus Foundation Executive Director Angela Camins-Wieneke said.

“From investing in our future talents to building resilient and healthy communities, we remain committed to multiplying the good for Filipinos,” she added.

In 2024, BingoPlus Foundation helped over 120,000 Filipinos through initiatives on technology education, accessible healthcare, community resilience, and responsible digitalization. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave