The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Tuesday seized 241 pieces of illegally imported counterfeit chainsaws worth P3.6 million in a buy-bust operation in Valenzuela City.

The industrial firm, which sells construction materials, violated a 2002 law prohibiting the sale, distribution, or possession of chainsaws without the necessary permits, the DENR said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The operation took place at a Valenzuela warehouse where the chainsaws were being unloaded in preparation for sale,” the agency said.

The haul included 154 large chainsaws priced at P 16,000 each and 87 medium chainsaws priced at P 13,000 each.

“This operation sends a strong signal that this administration is serious about enforcement of environmental laws.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza