A SENATOR on Tuesday said the signing of a law reorganizing and strengthening the Philippines’ socioeconomic planning agency mandate would bolster efforts to improve economic strategy and policy coordination.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. last week signed into law a proposal seeking the creation of the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev), which would serve as the government’s primary economic and planning agency.

“The signing of the DEPDev Act marks the beginning of a more empowered and coordinated approach to economic growth and public investment,” Senator Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said in a statement.

“We are now equipping the agency with the power and resources it needs to drive real economic progress,” he added. “This ensures that our economic plans are not just well-crafted but also effectively implemented.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio