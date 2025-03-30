By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

THE PHILIPPINE government has been urged to expand livelihood assistance to transport workers and small businesses likely to be affected by the impending year-long rehabilitation of the Epifanio De los Santos Avenue (EDSA) this April.

Federation of Free Workers President Jose Sonny G. Matula said the government must proactively protect transport workers, such as drivers and conductors, by expanding programs like EnTSUPERneur, which provides up to P30,000 in livelihood assistance.

He also cited the Tsuper Iskolar of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), which offers skills training and scholarships.

“Clear communication, financial support during disruptions, and consultation with workers’ groups are also essential to ensure their rights and welfare are upheld during this period of transition,” he said in a Viber chat.

He also encouraged the National Capital Region branch of the Labor department to communicate with affected workers.

“Stakeholders warn that without immediate government intervention, prolonged disruptions could deepen the financial strain on an already vulnerable workforce,” the labor group leader added.

Geoffrey P. Labudahon, national coordinator of Riders-Sentro, said transportation network vehicle systems workers would be negatively affected by the rehabilitation of EDSA.

“Longer trips mean longer time to drop off, fewer delivery jobs can be completed, and more time is needed to finish each order,” he said in a Viber chat. “Fuel consumption and maintenance costs will also increase because vehicles experience more wear and tear in heavy traffic.”

This could also delay deliveries and cause a rise in complaints, which could lead to account suspensions or terminations of riders.

He also noted riders may not have a choice but to reroute, resulting in more penalties as any deviation would be noticed by applications.

The Department of Transportation and the Metro Manila Development Authority said last week the rehabilitation of Metro Manila’s busiest thoroughfare would take a year up to a year and a half.

Transportation chief Vivencio B. Dizon assured motorists last week they will be amenable to delays if they do not reach a plan that would fit all, especially motorists and commuters.

The rehabilitation is expected to address structural deterioration and improve the overall condition of the infamously congested highway.

Around 300,000 to 400,000 vehicles pass through EDSA daily, with an estimated 1.6 million commuters relying on various modes of transportation along EDSA.