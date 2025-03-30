MORE FILIPINO FAMILIES are looking to travel locally this summer, with Boracay and Manila topping the list of family-friendly getaways this season, according to digital travel platform Agoda.

Filipino families showed a 39% higher preference for domestic over international travel, based on Agoda’s accommodate search data for check-in dates between April 15 to June 15.

Boracay remains the top summer destination among Filipino families with its wide range of kid-friendly resorts, data showed.

“With its gentle waves, soft white sand, and wide range of kid-friendly resorts, the island provides an ideal setting for children to enjoy the waves while parents unwind by the shore,” Agoda said.

Manila was the second most preferred destination with its educational attractions, theme parks, and interactive exhibits. Its shopping malls also feature indoor play areas, cinemas, and family-friendly dining spots.

Filipino families also chose Cebu as their local summer getaway, driven by its famous historical sites and outdoor activities, Agoda said.

Other kid-friendly destinations among families include Bohol and Batangas, both known for their nature-inspired destinations and activities.

“Beach and nature destinations like Boracay, Cebu, Bohol, and Batangas, alongside all-time favorites like Manila, offer both adventure and relaxation for kids and parents alike,” Michael Hwang, country director for the Philippines at Agoda, was quoted as saying.

The rankings were based on the total number of accommodation searches for families with at least one child.

As of January, the Philippines has earned over P65 billion in tourism revenues, exceeding pre-pandemic levels or the P43 billion recorded in Jan. 2019, data from the Tourism department showed. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz