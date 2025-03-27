A CONGRESSMAN on Thursday called for a probe of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) financial assistance for low-income students amid reported irregularities involving ghost students among other schemes.

“There is still a need to look into these allegations of irregularities to ensure that public funds are used properly, and that deserving students receive the assistance due them,” Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez said in a statement.

Under House Resolution No. 2252, dated March 17, Mr. Rodriguez asked the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture to investigate the government’s Education Service Contracting (ESC) school voucher program funds, which provides financial assistance to students from low-income families to enroll in private schools.

Under the ESC, students are given P18,000 to P22,500 to cover a portion of their tuition and other costs such as books and other school fees.

Only high school graduates of government schools and private schools participating in the Education Service Contracting program are automatically qualified for DepEd’s Senior High School voucher assistance.

DepEd had earlier withheld P200 million worth of school vouchers “due to questionable and unverifiable student claims.”

Education Secretary Juan Edgardo M. Angara had raised concerns about the prevalence of “ghost students” after his agency halted the release of almost P52 million worth of subsidies to at least 12 schools nationwide for the school year 2023-2024.

Mr. Rodriguez alleged that some private schools manipulated their enrollment record by logging non-existing students.

“Certain private schools manipulated their enrollment date by registering non-existence students to secure voucher funding from the government, resulting in the misuse of public funds that re intended for legitimate education beneficiaries,” he added.

The lawmaker also said that “fly-by-night” schools were also participating in the government voucher program.

“This not only result in the loss of public funds but also deprive deserving students of the financial assistance intended to support their education, undermining the integrity and effectiveness of the government’s education assistance program,” Mr. Rodriguez added.

He added that there is a need to enforce policies and guidelines for the voucher program, this includes the implementation of stricter verification, monitoring and accountability mechanisms “to prevent similar incidents in the future.” — Adrian H. Halili