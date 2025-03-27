THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved another 1,224 positions for the University of the Philippines’ (UP) Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila.

In a statement on Thursday, the DBM said this will allow UP-PGH to boost its organizational and manpower capacity to improve quality healthcare services to its patients.

“UP-PGH showcases a remarkable pool of highly skilled medical professionals who are dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare services. With additional manpower, UP-PGH will continue to stand as a beacon of medical excellence in the country,” Budget Secretary Amenah “Mina” F. Pangandaman said.

The DBM said the creation of posts will be conducted in four tranches, starting the first quarter of 2025, fourth quarter of 2025, in 2026, and in 2027.

“Currently, the UP-PGH operates as a Level III general hospital with 1,334 bed capacity. Hence, the existing organization and staffing standards for a 1,300-bed Level III government hospital were considered in the approval of the request for additional positions,” it said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante