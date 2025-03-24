THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) banned layovers in deportation flights of international fugitives involved in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) activities, it reported on Monday.

The agency under Resolution No. 2025-002, dated March 21, said deported foreign nationals with POGO links can only board direct flights to their home countries, except in cases where there are no direct flights from Manila.

“The discussions during senate hearings allowed us to hear other perspectives that we have included in our discussions. This is a firm step in strengthening our deportation procedures,” Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado said in a statement.

He noted the directive aims to prevent deported individuals from exploiting layovers in neighboring countries to resume illicit operations.

“Removing [layovers] for POGO-related foreign nationals would lower opportunities of them expanding their operations in other countries in the Asian region,” he added.

The policy shift follows calls from Senators Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros and Sherwin T. Gatchalian, who advocated for stricter measures to prevent high-profile criminals from manipulating deportation protocols.

The BI, in coordination with the Department of Justice, is working closely with airlines and foreign embassies to facilitate seamless implementation of the new directive.

Mr. Viado said this only forms part of additional security measures the BI is considering to enhance deportation procedures.

These include heightened collaboration with international law enforcement agencies and stricter monitoring of deportees.

“We will continue reviewing and strengthening our deportation processes to prevent criminals from finding ways back into the country or evading justice,” he said.

“We will not allow foreign criminals to exploit our system. Our message is clear — those who violate the law will be removed from the Philippines without any chance of continuing their illicit activities.”

This followed a Senate hearing that revealed 21 deportees who were supposed to be transported back to China were diverted to Kuala Lumpur and eventually headed to Cambodia. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana