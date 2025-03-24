BAGUIO CITY — Tobacco industry regulatory body National Tobacco Administration (NTA) is distributing aid to 2,618 tobacco farmers affected by weather disturbances at the start of tobacco cropping season in Northern Luzon provinces.

NTA Administrator and Chief Executive Officer Belinda S. Sanchez said they seek to provide immediate relief to the tobacco farmers striving to recover from the effect of the typhoons and freak rains that occurred from November 2024 until the first week of January 2025.

The weather disturbance caused the wilting of growing tobacco seedlings and newly — transplanted tobacco in some areas in the tobacco-producing provinces.

A total of P9 million was allotted for the program to cover the P4-million cash assistance for the qualified farmers and the P5-million fund for the purchase of bio-stimulants.

Deputy Administrator for Operations (DAOP) Nestor C. Casela said that an affected tobacco farmer will receive a P1,500 cash assistance and two liters of bio-stimulant.

“The successive occurrences of Typhoons Kristine, Leon, Marce, and Ofel from November to December in 2024 and the strike of freak rains in the first week of January 2025 have severely damaged some areas planted with tobacco in Regions 1, 2 and CAR (Cordillera Administrative Region),” Mr. Casela said.

“Each tobacco farmer, whose tobacco seedbeds, seedlings, and early transplanted seedlings were damaged by typhoons and freak rains will receive, a cash subsidy of P1,500 and two liters of bio-stimulants for protecting the tobacco seedlings from wilting due to excessive soil moisture,” Mr. Casela added.

Of the 2,618 qualified recipients of the assistance, 1,024 were tobacco farmers from the 2nd district of Ilocos Sur under the jurisdiction of NTA Candon Branch, 502 farmers from La Union, 452 farmers from the 1st district of Ilocos Sur under the control of NTA Vigan Branch, 272 farmers from Isabela, 151 farmers from Cagayan, 95 farmers from Pangasinan, 83 from Abra, and 39 from Ilocos Norte. The eight NTA branch offices validated and consolidated the qualified recipients of the program.

“We understand the challenges that our tobacco farmers are facing due to the recent extreme weather conditions. Our priority is to ensure that they receive the support necessary to recover and rebuild their tobacco plantations,” Mr. Casela stressed.

The NTA started rolling out the distribution of the assistance to the farmers in Abra on March 14, and in Cagayan on March 17, and will be followed by other branch offices. — Artemio A. Dumlao