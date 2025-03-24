By Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporters

THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) is open to some changes to the government’s public transport modernization program to address the concerns of transport groups, its chief said amid a three-day jeepney strike that started on Monday.

“We are open to changes,” Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon told a news briefing. “Clearly, there are some issues that need to be resolved. It is important for us to identify these problems first and then we will address these.”

Malayang Alyansa ng Bus Employees at Laborers (Manibela) has announced a transport strike to protest what it said were the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) inaccurate consolidation figures of public utility vehicle operators and drivers under the program.

The modernization program, which started in 2017, seeks to replace traditional jeepneys with units that have at least a Euro 4-compliant engine to cut pollution.

Mr. Dizon said his agency would present a solution in two weeks after it concludes dialogues with more stakeholders. The new transport chief said he plans to discuss the issue with the LTFRB and various transport groups.

He said about 86% of public utility vehicles (PUVs) have applied for consolidation under the initial phase of the modernization program. But only about 40% of these applications have been approved, he added.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando S. Artes said the first day of the transport strike had “minimal impact” on commuters as local governments deployed vehicles offering free rides to stranded commuters.

The MMDA also ruled out suspending the number coding scheme during the strike. Some local governments suspended classes because of the strike.

Mr. Dizon said Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) would extend night operations by an hour starting on Monday.

MRT-3 will also deploy additional trains during peak hours to accommodate more passengers. The new closing time for North Avenue station will be at 10:25 p.m., while Taft Avenue will close at 11:04 p.m.

Jeepney drivers and operators have decried the high price of a modern jeepney, which costs more than P2 million.

The initial phase of the modernization program involves consolidating individual PUV franchises into cooperatives or corporations. Units that remain unconsolidated will be considered illegal and subject to penalties.