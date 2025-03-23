THE SENATE should immediately start Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio’s impeachment trial to safeguard the integrity of proceedings and prevent potential interference that could compromise the trial, a congressman said on Sunday.

Immediately starting Ms. Duterte’s impeachment trial would also help preserve the Philippine government’s integrity and help maintain public trust in its institutions, House of Representatives Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. Marcelino C. Libanan said in a statement.

“The longer an impeachable official stays in power, the greater the risk of obstruction — whether through intimidation of witnesses, manipulation of the system, or other means to evade accountability,” Mr. Libanan, a member of the House prosecution panel for Ms. Duterte’s impeachment trial, said.

“If an official is unfit for office, their continued stay can weaken the legitimacy of the institution they serve,” he added.

The House impeached the Vice-President on Feb. 5, alleging secret fund misuse, unexplained wealth, acts of destabilization and plotting the assassination of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and his family. Ms. Duterte has denied any wrongdoing.

The impeachment complaint was filed and signed by more than 200 congressmen, more than the one-third legal requirement before it could be sent to the Senate.

The Senate plans to present the articles of impeachment and approve the revised impeachment rules once it reconvenes for a two-week session in June.

Convening the impeachment court immediately would also deter public officials from misconduct, Mr. Libanan said. “Taking swift action sends a strong message that wrongdoing will not be tolerated and will be met with decisive consequences.”

“If an official is abusing their power, breaking the law, or acting against the public interest, allowing them to remain in office could lead to greater damage.”

Under the 1987 Constitution, Impeachable offenses include “culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes or betrayal of public trust.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio