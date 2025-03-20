THE Department of Justice (DoJ) vowed to exhaust all legal avenues to ensure that a former lawmaker accused of murder, currently detained in Timor Leste, would be brought back to the Philippines to face his charges, it said on Thursday.

“We will explore and exhaust all legal remedies available to us to ensure that justice is served and that Mr. Arnolfo A. Teves, Jr., is held accountable for the crimes he is accused of,” Spokesman Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV told reporters in a Viber chat.

The DoJ said it was surprised and disappointed over the sudden shift in the court’s decision, which recently favored Mr. Teves.

The Timor-Leste Court of Appeal had twice ruled in favor of extradition — in June and December 2024 — before reversing its stance and rejecting the Philippines’ request.

“This sudden shift raises serious concerns, and we are currently seeking further clarification regarding the basis of this decision,” Mr. Clavano added.

The Philippine government reiterated its strong request for cooperation, emphasizing that Mr. Teves is facing serious charges, including multiple counts of murder.

The DoJ stressed that allowing him to evade justice would be a grave injustice not only to the victims and their families but also to the integrity of the rule of law.

Mr. Teves’ lawyer, Ferdinand S. Topacio, confirmed the Timorese Court of Appeal’s decision to deny the extradition request of the Philippine government, calling it a “triumph of the rule of law.”

“We are confident that at the proper time after the present kakistocracy has run its course, our client’s innocence shall be shown in an impartial and unbiased atmosphere of justice,” he told reporters in a Viber chat.

According to court documents sent by Mr. Topacio, the Timorese tribunal “unanimously decided to grant the appeal” and “refuse the request for the extradition” of Mr. Teves.

The ruling was dated March 20.

Mr. Teves was implicated in the March 2023 assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel R. Degamo.

He was later designated as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council and expelled from the House of Representatives for disorderly conduct and continued absence. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana