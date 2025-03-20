PHL gets P34-M livelihood grant

1 of 2

THE EMBASSY of Japan in Manila on Thursday said that it has issued grants worth a total of $594,447 or about P34.47 million to support local livelihood and healthcare access.

“The total amount of (P34.47 million) will be granted to two Japanese non-governmental organizations: Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement International (OISCA International), and ChildFund Japan,” the embassy said in a statement.

The Japanese government provided about $177,056 to OISCA International to support the livelihood of locals in Northern Luzon and Northern Mindanao through the extension and expansion silk farming practices.

“This project aims to conduct short-term sericultural training, seminars and trials in collaboration with the Philippine Textile Research Institute in Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, and Misamis Oriental. It involves the construction of a silkworm farm and mulberry plantation,” it said.

A $417,391 grant was also issued to ChildFund Japan to improve the healthcare access of Indigenous Peoples in the mountainous area of Davao del Sur.

The project would provide primary healthcare facilities and equipment, health education, and initiate access to the national health insurance.

“It will establish and equip a barangay health station, secure a Department of Health certification, and strengthen existing community health systems,” the embassy said. — Adrian H. Halili