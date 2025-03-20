THE PHILIPPINES has become the 7th country in the world to implement the United Nations’ (UN) GoTravel software solution, a global initiative designed to enhance border security and counter-terrorism.

In a signing event on Thursday, Chief of Section at the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Christine Bradley said the system will equip member states with the necessary tools and legal frameworks to detect and respond to potential threats.

“It allows countries to have the tools to channel their limited resources to detect those who pose a threat while then allowing the vast majority of travelers who are legitimate travelers to travel freely through borders, so streamlining the process,” she told reporters.

This process involves screening passenger data prior to travel against both national and international watch lists and databases.

For instance, Ms. Bradley said, by cross-checking with databases of the International Criminal Police Organization, authorities can identify red notices or potential matches in advance and develop an appropriate response—whether to apprehend the individual, place them under surveillance, or closely monitor their movements at the borders.

During the same event, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin said the government is reaffirming its commitment to strengthen border security, combat transnational crimes, and uphold international relations.

“Ensuring the security of our borders is not just about stopping threats before they arrive, it is about building a system of trust and cooperation that allows us to work seamlessly with our partners at home and abroad.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana