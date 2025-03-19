THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of P16.89 billion to increase the subsistence allowance of officers and personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“This is a big help for the family of our military,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a statement on Wednesday, noting that a decade has passed since soldiers got an allowance increase.

The fund release is mandated by Executive Order No. 84, which President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed on March 14.

The executive order deemed the subsistence allowance of military personnel to be no longer adequate.

The allowance increase to P350 per day from P150 aims to “protect and promote their welfare and recognize their sacrifices and perseverance in defending and upholding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Budget department said.

Under the order that took effect on Jan. 1, officers and enlisted personnel of the AFP, including trainees and probationary second lieutenants and ensigns undergoing military training will be covered by the increase.

Citizen military training cadets on summer camp training and reserve officers and enlisted reservists undergoing training and assembly and mobilization tests and Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit members will also get an increase.

“The total requirement for the purpose shall be charged against the available personnel service appropriation of concerned agencies under the AFP, such as the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Navy, naval Forces, Philippine Marine Corps and general headquarters,” the agency said.

The AFP said the increased allowance is part of their efforts to ensure the welfare of soldiers and strengthen the well-being of their troops, especially those who serve on the frontlines.

“The adjustment in our military personnel’s allowance has been studied for a long time,” Ms. Pangandaman said. “We are happy that this was passed in the 2025 General Appropriations Act.” — Aaron Michael C. Sy