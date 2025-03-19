THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Philippines and France held their fourth Political Consultations, tackling potential collaboration in trade and investment, energy, health, climate change, science and technology, defense, and people-to-people exchanges.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DFA said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro met with France’s Director for Asia and Oceania Benoît Guidée, during the consultation.

“The Undersecretary and the Director discussed practical steps to foster closer collaboration on issues of mutual interest and benefit. In particular, France reaffirmed its support for the early conclusion of negotiations towards a comprehensive, balanced, and modern PH-EU (European Union) Free Trade Agreement,” it said.

The agency added that both countries also committed to strengthen development cooperation on infrastructure, maritime affairs, and environment.

The two envoys also discussed views on the latest developments in the South China Sea, Southeast Asian region, Ukraine, and the Middle East.

“They also emphasized the importance of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific as well as the crucial role of freedom of navigation in the region for global security, including economic security,” the DFA said. — Adrian H. Halili