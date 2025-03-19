JAPAN will open new visa application centers in the Philippines in April to streamline the visa process and enhance convenience for applicants, the Japanese Embassy said on Wednesday.

The Japan Visa Application Centre (JVAC), operated by VFS Service Philippines, Inc., will begin accepting applications on April 7, with branches located in Parañaque City, Makati City, Quezon City, Cebu City, and Davao City.

“Applications will no longer be accepted at the accredited agencies on April 6, 2025. Please note that from April 7, 2025, applications will be accepted at the Japan Visa Application Center,” it said in a statement.

However, it noted that if applicants coursed through an accredited agency before April 6, 2025, the release of their passport will also be at the agency where they applied.

Applicants with diplomatic or official passports or those requiring urgent humanitarian assistance are advised to contact the Embassy of Japan in Manila or the nearest consulates in Cebu and Davao for guidance.

In a separate briefing, the Embassy said the new visa center would not hasten the visa application process.

It advised applicants to apply “well in advance” and “take advantage of the reservation system” that was launched on March 19.

Japan welcomed a record-high 800,000 Filipino tourists in 2024. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana