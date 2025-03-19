THE Masungi Georeserve Foundation on Wednesday asked President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to intervene in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) cancelation of a 2002 agreement that was instrumental in the development of the georeserve.

The Foundation made the statement after the Blue Star Construction Development Corporation, its conservation partner, officially received a 15-day notice from DENR ordering its eviction from the lot where the georeserve stands.

“This eviction order weakens the very safeguards designed to protect Masungi’s lands. Any precipitous action to enforce the same, and even just the threat of it, can only embolden entities who have boldly asserted illegal claims in Lot 10 that Blue Star has assiduously resisted through the years to ensure the land is not lost,” the Foundation said.

It urged the government to “pause and review” the DENR’s eviction order to allow for “a fair and thorough review” and engage in open dialogue with all stakeholders to find “a just and sustainable path forward.”

In announcing the cancellation of the contract, the DENR last month cited the company’s “failure to go through a bidding process.”

“The DENR canceled the 2002 supplemental agreement also for lack of the required Presidential Proclamation that should declare Lot 10 as open for disposition to develop housing units within the area. The said area was registered under the Republic of the Philippines in Original Certificate of Title (OCT) 3556 and later on transferred to Bureau of Corrections and DENR Region IV-A (Calabarzon),” the agency said in a statement in early March.

The Foundation said the order threatens not only years of forest restoration, wildlife protection, and geotourism but also the livelihoods of up to 100 hardworking rangers and their families.

In a separate statement, Blue Star said it has referred the eviction document to its legal counsel for appropriate legal steps.

“We will respond in due course through the proper channels.”

“We urge all stakeholders to engage with fairness and responsibility—ensuring that discussions remain rooted in verified facts, a shared commitment to environmental stewardship, and the integrity of public-private partnerships.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza