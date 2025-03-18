THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) has submitted a shortlist of candidates for a new Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) general manager (GM) to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., its chief said on Tuesday.

“I think there is a need for change in government agencies, especially in those offices that directly impacts the public,” Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said in a radio interview on Tuesday.

Mr. Dizon cited the recent incident in MRT-3 Taft Avenue station where an escalator had malfunctioned on March 8 due to issues with its main drive chain, resulting in 10 passengers sustaining injuries.

“We need someone who takes action immediately, like this recent train mishap where an escalator malfunctioned. It took a while before it got fixed,” Mr. Dizon.

Mr. Dizon said he has named recommendations and is waiting for the official announcement from the Office of the President.

Separately, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Clarissa A. Castro confirmed to reporters that the DoTr had submitted a list of names for the next general manager of MRT-3.

Further, Mr. Dizon said the DoTr is also considering at least one additional train during peak hours to accommodate more passengers.

On Monday, the DoTr ordered the extension of the operations of MRT-3 by at least an hour.

During weekdays, the first train of MRT-3 from North Avenue station operates from 4:36 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; while the first train from Taft Avenue station operates starting 5:18 a.m. to 10:11 p.m. — Ashley Erika O. Jose