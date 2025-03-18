THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) cautioned the public about the sale and use of electric watt-hour meters without its authorized seal or those bearing fake seals, stickers, and false meter test reports.

“The ERC strongly urges everyone to remain vigilant and cautious about the meters installed at their premises, and those purchased from physical or online stores. Only meters that have been type-approved, tested, and sealed by the ERC may be used for revenue metering and are assured of accuracy,” the agency said in an advisory on Tuesday.

An electric watt-hour meter is a device that measures and records an end-user’s consumption over time.

Under existing laws, rules, and regulations, only electric watt-hour meters that have been type-approved by the ERC may be used for revenue metering by distribution utilities and redistributors, the agency noted. All meters are required to be tested and sealed by the ERC before installation at consumers’ premises.

A non-ERC-approved meter cannot serve as the basis for a customer’s monthly electric bill as it does not ensure accuracy.

The ERC said that it has observed that some electric meters being sold in physical and online stores are not type-approved or have fake seals, stickers, and spurious meter test reports.

“We urge all industry players and consumers to verify with the ERC whether meters purchased from these sources have been type-approved, tested, and sealed,” the agency said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera