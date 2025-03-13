COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P3.4 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from a peddler entrapped in Marawi City on Wednesday.

Gil Cesario P. Castro, director of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said on Thursday that the suspect was immediately detained after selling half a kilo of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen in Barangay Matampay in Marawi City.

Mr. Castro said the entrapment operation was carried out with the help of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal A. Adiong, Jr. and the regional director of the Bangsamoro police, Brig. Gen. Romeo J. Macapaz, and Muslim religious leaders in Marawi City.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay Kanyugan Papandayan in Marawi City, yielded peacefully when he realized that he had sold his illegal merchandise to PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of the Marawi City Police Office disguised as drug dependents. — John Felix M. Unson