THE EUROPEAN UNION (EU) said that it will send delegates to observe the Philippines’ midterm elections in May, as it seeks to provide an assessment of the country’s election, its embassy in Manila said on Thursday.

In a statement, EU High Representative/Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said that she would deploy an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the Philippines’ mid-term elections on May 12.

“This will be the first deployment of an EOM in the country, marking a step toward stronger EU-Philippines relations,” the consulate said following the invitation from the Philippines’ Commission on Elections.

In 2024, the EU also deployed delegates to observe general elections in Bangladesh and Mexico, and presidential elections in Senegal and Sri Lanka among other countries.

The embassy noted that the EOM will publish a comprehensive, independent, and impartial assessment of the electoral process based on international and regional standards for democratic elections.

“The EU EOM’s mandate is to assess the electoral process in line with the Philippines’ national legal framework, as well as with the international and regional standards that the country has signed up to regarding democratic elections,” it said.

The EOM will issue a preliminary statement and hold a press conference after the elections.

The Philippines is set to conduct its mid-term national and local elections on May 12. Up for grabs will be 12 spots in the 24-seat Senate and 317 congressional seats. Thousands of local officials will also be elected.

“A final report, including recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented and shared with stakeholders after the finalization of the entire electoral process,” the embassy said.

Ms. Kallas appointed member of the European Parliament Marta Temido as their chief observer.

“It will be a privilege to lead the 2025 EU Election Observation Mission to the Philippines. I look forward to meeting and engaging with representatives of State institutions, political parties, candidates, civil society, and other electoral stakeholders in the Philippines,” Ms. Temido said. — Adrian H. Halili