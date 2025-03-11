A PHILIPPINE senator on Tuesday urged the Department of Education and local governments to increase investments in climate-resilient infrastructure amid the suspension of classes due to high heat.

“I am reiterating the need to make our basic education sector more resilient,” Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian said in a statement. “This requires investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation, and ensuring the readiness of our teachers and learners to utilize alternative delivery modes.”

Last week, local government units in the National Capital Region and surrounding provinces suspended classes at all levels due to an expected heatwave.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in an advisory issued on March 3 said Metro Manila was set to experience heat of up to 46°C, within the state weather bureau’s “danger level.”

“I recognize the concerns of our teachers on how the suspension of in-person classes due to extreme heat could further aggravate learning loss,” Mr. Gatchalian said. “While we should uphold the safety of learners, we should also make sure that learning outcomes are being achieved.”

He said local governments and schools should be proactive and agile in changing schedules or transitioning to the use of alternative teaching modes.

He also called on schools to have proper ventilation, cooling systems and water or hydration stations in place in cases of extreme heat.

“Suspending in-person classes due to extreme heat will be a recurring problem every year,” the lawmaker said. “We cannot just be business as usual in ensuring that education continues amidst increasing heat and disasters.”

Meanwhile, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM-2) and Teacher Education Council are seeking better training for teachers to produce “highly qualified educators” and promote “continuous professional development and learning.”

“This involves providing initial training that equips teachers with the necessary knowledge and skills, as well as ongoing professional development opportunities that allow them to stay up to date on the latest research and best practices,” Jennie Jocson, executive director of the council, said in a statement posted on the Senate website.

“Additionally, we need to create a culture of learning within the teaching profession, where teachers are encouraged to reflect on their practice and continuously improve their skills,” she said.

EDCOM-2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee said the commission had provided a roadmap for reforming teacher education and ensuring that it is aligned with student needs.

“With the Teacher Education Council operationalized, we are positioned better than ever to make significant changes to the preservice and in-service training of our teachers,” she added.

EDCOM-2 and the council are among the various education agencies crafting the national education plan, which seeks to tackle the Philippines’ learning crisis. — Adrian H. Halili