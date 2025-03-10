THE PHILIPPINES is likely to face 16 to 19 tropical storms this year — fewer than the usual 19 to 20 — and temperatures that will not be as hot as last year, according to the state weather bureau.

“We are expecting to have a below average number of tropical storms this year,” Ana Liza S. Solis, spokesperson for the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), told a palace briefing in Filipino on Monday.

“If we base this on historical data over the past 65 years, we are seeing a decrease in the trend of tropical storms since usually, we get 19 to 20 on average.”

The Philippines was the most disaster-prone country for the 16th straight time last year, according to the latest World Risk Index.

Meanwhile, the PAGASA noted that while the Southeast Asian nation is still expected to experience warmer temperatures this year, these are unlikely to reach the scorching 52°C recorded last year.

“The heat last year was more intense due to a strong El Niño, with many record-breaking temperatures and high heat indexes,” Ms. Solis said.

The Presidential Communications Office earlier said it is working with the Department of Health and PAGASA to craft contingency plans for extreme heat.

PAGASA is also working on its modernization program and is seeking to acquire state-of-the art infrastructure and technologies to upgrade its weather forecasting capabilities, Ms. Solis said.

A heatwave hit the capital and other regions in April and May last year, as well as the bigger Southeast Asian region, leading to almost daily suspensions of face-to-face classes.

Heatwaves, which can last for several days, can strain health, emergency, energy and transportation services and eventually lead to food and power shortages, according to the World Health Organization website.

PAGASA considers a heat index of 42°C to 51°C in the “danger” category that increases the risk of cramps, fatigue and heat strokes. Temperatures of 33°C to 41°C are under PAGASA’s “extreme caution” category.

On Sunday, it said the hottest temperature on Monday would be 41°C in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro and Cuyo, Palawan. The weather bureau expected Metro Manila to experience a 36°C temperature.

“Our predicted maximum daytime temperature may rise toward the end of April or the first week of May,” Ms. Solis said, noting that Metro Manila might experience higher temperatures of 39.6°C to 39.8°C during those months. — John Victor D. Ordoñez