THE PHILIPPINES and Slovenia are seeking to enhance cooperation in trade and other sectors, such as, science, nuclear energy, maritime activities, labor, and sports, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said ahead of the scheduled visit of Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita C. Daza said that the Slovenian foreign minister would conduct a three-day visit to the Philippines, starting with her arrival to the country on March 10.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, her Excellency Tanja Fajon, will be in the Philippines from March 10 to 12 for an official visit,” Ms. Daza said in a video message sent to reporters.

She added that the Slovenian minister will meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo on March 11, to “further enhance bilateral cooperation in priority sectors such as trade and investment, science and technology, nuclear energy, maritime cooperation, sports, and labor.”

She said that this visit marks the first time that the Slovenian Foreign Minister is visiting the Philippines.

Ms. Daza added that both envoys will discuss regional and global issues, which include the Philippines and Slovenia’s shared commitment to the rule of law and rules-based international order.

“The Foreign Minister will also formally open the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Manila, the first and currently the only Slovenian mission in Southeast Asia,” she said.

Last year, the Slovenian government opened its first embassy within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region in Manila.

Ms. Fajon, along with a delegation from the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is scheduled to meet with officials from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry during the Slovenia-Philippine Business Forum.

The forum is set to “promote and encourage collaborative activities among Philippine and Slovenian businesses.”

She will also deliver a lecture at the Far Eastern University during her visit to the country. — Adrian H. Halili