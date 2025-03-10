THE government, through the Department of Transportation (DoTr), will investigate the bullet-planting scheme at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

“The President will have this matter thoroughly investigated with the assistance of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon (Vivencio B. Dizon),” PCO Undersecretary Claire A. Castro told a Palace briefing in Filipino on Monday.

“It is essential, especially when tourists or fellow Filipinos are victims of such incidents, that hte President won’t allow this to happen.”

A March 6 Facebook post went viral after a 69-year-old Filipina complained about an airport security officer supposedly found an amulet made out of an empty bullet in her luggage before a flight to Vietnam.

The bullet planting scheme issue started in 2015 after at least 30 cases were recorded of airport security officers allegedly targeting overseas Filipino workers.

“Accountability is necessary, and if someone is found responsible after a thorough investigation, they must face the consequences,” Ms. Castro said.

Meanwhile, the DoTr has ordered the termination of three airport personnel involved in the March 6 incident.

“We are announcing the termination of all the people in the OTS (Office for Transportation Security) who were involved in this incident. The appropriate investigation will be conducted, and the proper administrative charges will be filed after the investigations against the three personnel,” Transportation Secretary Dizon said in a media briefing on Monday.

DoTr-OTS is in charge of security screening which includes x-ray baggage inspections.

Mr. Dizon said the Transportation department would also review the procedures and protocols for screening and security protocols at the airport.

The DoTr said the investigation of the incident is still ongoing but pointed out the lapses of airport personnel as physical inspection of luggage should only be conducted at the baggage screening area.

In a statement on Monday, New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said it had immediately coordinated with OTS and reviewed CCTV footage related to the case.

NNIC said it is now working with the OTS to reinforce security monitoring, proper screening procedures, and to ensure transparent security operations at the airport.

“NNIC remains committed to working with the OTS and other authorities to provide a secure and seamless airport experience,” NNIC said.

Further, the DoTr is also aiming to set up a hotline the public may contact to report similar incidents and other irregularities at the airport. — John Victor D. Ordoñez and Ashley Erika O. Jose