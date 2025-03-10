DEPARTMENT of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Paul Joseph V. Mercado has been named officer-in-charge (OIC) of the agency after Ivan John E. Uy resigned from the agency’s top post, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

PCO Undersecretary Claire A. Castro confirmed the appointment to reporters via Viber.

She told a separate news briefing on Monday that Mr. Uy did not disclose the reason behind Mr. Uy’s resignation.

Mr. Uy was appointed head of the DICT in June 2022. Among his initiatives was the SIM Card Registration Act, a law designed to curb spam calls and texts.

His tenure also focused on the expansion of the Free Public Internet Access Program to over 16,000 active sites and the drafting of the National Cybersecurity Plan. — John Victor D. Ordoñez