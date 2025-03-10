THE Department of Energy (DoE) is urging liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry players to comply with the LPG Industry Regulation Act (LIRA) for public safety and consumer protection as there were participants who failed to follow.

“As of date, there have been a number of LPG industry participants that have been administratively charged and imposed fines and penalties for violation of the LIRA,” the DoE said in a statement on Monday.

Republic Act No. 11592, LIRA, regulates the LPG industry to ensure compliance with the standards for health, safety and quality applicable to the activities related to LPG, which is widely used for cooking, heating, and vehicles.

These activities include the importation, refining, storage, export, refilling, transportation, distribution, and marketing of LPG, and the importation, manufacture, requalification, repair, exchange, improvement, and scrapping of LPG pressure vessels, LPG seals, and other ancillary equipment.

The law provides substantial administrative and criminal penalties, including fines of up to P100,000 for every non-compliant item, material or equipment, such as LPG seal or pressure vessel. Non-compliant players could also face business closure and permanent disqualification, and imprisonment of up to 12 years.

“These penalties are designed to protect consumers, prevent hazardous incidents, and maintain the integrity of the LPG industry sector,” Energy Undersecretary Alessandro O. Sales said.

“By enforcing strict safety measures, we ensure that only legally sourced and properly handled LPG products reach the market, underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to public safety and product quality,” he added.

As of December 2024, there are 6,952 registered LPG players, according to DoE. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera