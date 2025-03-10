THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) postponed the deadline of local absentee voting (LAV) to March 17 ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

In a resolution sent to reporters by Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia, the poll body moved the deadline of receiving LAV applications to March 17 from March 10.

The verification of registration of applicants for LAV was moved to April 11 from April 8, while the transmittal of list of qualified local absentee voters, local absentee ballots, and other election forms and supplies was postponed to April 27 from April 21.

The 2025 Philippine midterm elections on May 12 will see about 68 million Filipinos voting to elect over 18,000 officials, including 12 senators, 254 district representatives, 63 party-list representatives, and local government positions. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana