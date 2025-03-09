THE PRESIDENTIAL palace should probe the grant of land leases to more than 80 Chinese-owned companies by some local governments along coastal provinces in the Philippines, a congressman said on Sunday, citing national security concerns.

In a statement, Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace S. Barbers said these companies have barred Filipino fishermen in Bataan, Pangasinan and Zambales provinces from fishing near their shorelines.

“According to one of my fisherman-sources, almost all the fishermen in the shorelines leased to Chinese nationals are losing their livelihoods because they are being driven away and not allowed to pass through the leased shorelines,” he said.

“If indeed these more than 80 Chinese firms were allowed to lease, operate and exploit properties in those coastal towns, which government agencies, aside from the local government units, have allowed them to operate, and what type of businesses are they engaged in?” he asked.

Mr. Barbers said some Chinese nationals have used “illegal business patterns” such as bribing Philippine authorities to provide them with a shroud of legality and allow their spying to go unhindered.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment. It earlier said in a statement that it “firmly opposes any baseless accusations and speculations aimed at smearing China and Chinese citizens.”

Philippine authorities earlier this year arrested a number of Chinese nationals accused of spying on joint Philippine-US military sites, the palace and the headquarters of the country’s military and police.

The Philippines has increased counterintelligence efforts amid increasing tensions with China.

The Southeast Asian nation does not have any specific foreign interference law, but lawmakers are drafting one.

The Philippines’ National Security Council pressed Congress in January to fast-track the approval of amendments to anti-espionage laws to make the country’s legal framework responsive to “evolving security threats.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio