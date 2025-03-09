THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) launched an investigation to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of a Filipino seafarer, it said on Sunday.

Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said in a statement that under the implementing rules and regulations of the Magna Carta for Seafarers, the DMW must investigate cases of missing, abandoned, or deceased seafarers and inform their next of kin.

The seaman, Ralph Anthony Bobiles, was reported missing on Dec. 5, 2024. He allegedly jumped overboard around three to four days after their Panamanian-flagged ship sailed from Vera Cruz, Mexico, en route to Baltimore, US.

“We received the captain’s report, and we are not satisfied with the report. It was belatedly submitted and basically tells the story of no foul play without adequate proof,” Mr. Cacdac said.

The DMW chief also questioned the ship captain’s failure to conduct a search and rescue operation following Mr. Bobiles’ disappearance. As of now, the seafarer’s body remains missing.

He also ensured the department’s continuous support for Mr. Bobiles’ family in the Philippines.

To shed light on the incident, the DMW has already interviewed 11 out of the 19 crew members aboard the vessel and plans to speak with the remaining eight.

The department is also awaiting a report from Panamanian authorities and has coordinated with diplomatic posts in the US, as well as the ship’s owners. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana