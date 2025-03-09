BAGUIO CITY — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Region 1 rescued on Wednesday last week 10 young women, being trafficked in San Fernando City in La Union.

NBI-1 Acting Assistant Director for Legal Services and Chief of Staff Joel M. Tovera said at least two victims admitted they were being offered P3,000 each for sexual services by their handler, Danica Aliocod, known as “Tolits.”

Together with social workers from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and non-government organization Project Rescue Children Philippines In., NBI-1 agents led by lawyer Rhoderick John R. Panay, agent-on-case, arranged a meet-up with “Tolits” and her “ward” at a lodging house in Barangay San Vicente, San Fernando City.

When “Tolits,” who arrived 30 minutes earlier at the lodge for the meet up, received the payment from the “poseur-customer” who turned out to be NBI agents, 10 young girls showed up giving the signal for government operatives with social workers of the DSWD-1 and Project Rescue Phils., Inc. to close in and announce the Tolit’s arrest.

All 10 young girls, believed to be at least 18 years old, were taken by social welfare officers for appropriate intervention. DSWD has a comprehensive package of services for the recovery and reintegration of trafficked persons.

Mr. Tovera vowed to continue its campaign against human trafficking aligned with NBI Director Jaime D. Santiago’s directive of a heightened drive versus human trafficking. — Artemio A. Dumlao