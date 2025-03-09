BAGUIO CITY — Pangasinan Governor Ramon V. Guico III said the completion of the first phase of the Super Community Hospital in Barangay Gonzales, Umingan, Pangasinan is expected by yearend.

The construction of the 55-bed capacity hospital started in January 2024 with a budget of P200 million.

Phase 2 of the construction involves finishing work, such as installation of fit outs, air conditioning system, ceilings, floor works, painting, among others.

“We are then going to the proposed phase 3 for the fit out of an equipment. This includes two elevators, diagnostic equipment, among other hospital equipment,” he added.

The governor said that the road network and drainage system are already completed. A dialysis center will also be expected by patients.

He hopes that the medical facility serves as a model for other provinces.

Mr. Guico said that the province needs levels 2, 3, and an end-referral hospital offering specialized services and specialty hospitals for people with heart diseases, kidney diseases, cancers and other critical illnesses.

The Umingan Super Community Hospital is part of a township project inside the 4.2-hectare property of the Pangasinan Provincial Government where other establishments to rise will include a transport terminal, commercial area, daycare center, park and a social hall. — Artemio A. Dumlao