PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. should issue an executive order (EO) to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) temporarily pending legislation, according to a House of Representatives think tank.

In a February report, the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD) said the order should include a clause forming a government-wide AI council to consolidate state efforts to regulating AI.

“Efforts in Congress should also be complemented by initiatives from the Executive branch, particularly the issuance of an EO that shall serve as the interim governing framework on AI,” CPBRD author Ephraim D. Valenzuela said in the 28-page report.

“The proposed council shall serve as a coordinating mechanism for all the government’s AI efforts,” he said. “It shall synchronize all the efforts of various government agencies, which currently operate in silos and each pushing their own AI agenda.”

The Philippines lags behind regional peers when it comes to creating an AI governance framework, according to the think-tank.

“It is quite clear that global and regional progress in AI regulation and governance are well ahead of policy developments in the Philippines,” it added.

The Southeast Asian nation could benefit by adopting global best practices in formulating its own AI policies. “It allows policymakers to infer from the presently established frameworks and guidelines, and not build its AI policy from the ground up… saving precious time and resources.”

There are at least 16 bills seeking to establish a regulatory framework for AI use and development pending at the House information and communications technology committee.

Lawmakers should carefully consider whether it would be more advantageous for the country to implement a single, comprehensive AI law versus creating sector-specific laws, such as for health, education and energy, the CPBRD said.

Congress should define AI clearly, it said, adding that it should adopt globally accepted definitions to ensure the Philippines is in-line with other nations.

“Adopting current definitions is not only practical but also allows for harmonization and interoperability at the regional and global levels especially with that of our major trading partners,” it added.

An AI council should also be considered for the AI laws, which could be composed of government agencies and representatives from business industries, academe and nongovernment organizations.

The Department of Science and Technology could be the more ideal head of the proposed council given its mandate as the lead agency tasked to provide central direction, leadership, and coordination of the government’s scientific, technological and innovative efforts, the CPBRD said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio