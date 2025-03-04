THE Department of Energy (DoE) has strengthened its preparedness measures to address potential nuclear and radiological emergencies by coming up with a plan that establishes protocols and procedures.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DoE said it has finalized the National Nuclear and Radiological Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan (RADPLAN), following write-shops and a review by the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Nuclear Research Institute Technical Working Group.

“This initiative aims to strengthen the country’s ability to mitigate and respond to nuclear and radiological emergencies by establishing clear protocols, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and ensuring alignment with international safety standards,” the department said.

The RADPLAN establishes clear procedures for protecting public health and the environment while outlining coordinated response strategies for nuclear and radiological emergencies.

The plan also addresses potential incidents from various sources, including non-power applications of nuclear and radiological technologies such as medical diagnostics and industrial quality control.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the country aims to have commercially operational nuclear power plants with at least 1,200 megawatts by 2032. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera