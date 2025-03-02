By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

THE PHILIPPINES’ new labor dispute resolution rules, aimed at accelerating case processing and expanding coverage to include workers on contracting arrangements, took effect on Sunday.

Department Order No. 249, Series of 2025, updated the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DoLE) Single Entry Approach by easing rules on filing Requests for Assistance (RFA).

A labor leader said the enhanced policy is a gain for workers as it reinforces accessibility, efficiency, and fairness in workplace dispute settlement.

“An efficient dispute resolution system can indirectly support freedom of association and collective bargaining by fostering a more responsive labor relations environment,” Federation of Free Workers (FFW) President Jose Sonny G. Matula told BusinessWorld in a Viber chat over the weekend.

“When workers have accessible channels for resolving grievances, they may feel more empowered to exercise their rights without fear of undue delays or retaliation,” he added.

The reforms allow workers to file RFA at the nearest DoLE office, removing geographic constraints that previously slowed case resolution.

Representation procedures have also been simplified to lower barriers to participation, ensuring more workers can access mediation without unnecessary red tape.

“Workers who are unable to file their RFAs personally due to distance or incapacity can now authorize representatives to act on their behalf, ensuring that no one is excluded from accessing dispute resolution services,” DoLE said in a statement on Sunday.

The new rules also extend coverage to platform workers, freelancers, and contract-based employees, reflecting the evolving nature of the labor market.

A key component of the overhaul is the launch of the Assistance for Request Management System, a digital platform designed to enhance tracking and case management.

“This innovation reduces processing times and eliminates common issues like multiple filings and referral delays,” the agency added.

In 2024, DoLE, in collaboration with the National Conciliation and Mediation Board and the National Labor Relations Commission, processed 83,836 RFAs, securing P2.9 billion in monetary claims for 58,212 workers.

According to the labor leader, the new rules were developed through tripartite discussions, with workers being represented by labor groups, such as FFW, Sentro and the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines.

The private sector was represented by the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others.